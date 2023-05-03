Aging & Style
Gas prices in Kansas hover around $3.33 ahead of summer vacations

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in the Sunflower State hover around an average of $3.33 just ahead of many summer vacation plans.

AAA indicated on Wednesday, May 3, that gas prices in Kansas hover around $3.33 per gallon for unleaded fuel compared to the national average of $3.58. The average price for a gallon of diesel sat at $3.83.

AAA noted unleaded fuel cost about one cent less than it did on Tuesday, six cents less than it did a week ago and 46 cents less than it did a year ago. However, Kansans paid about 21 cents more than they were in April.

For diesel, the organization said Kansans paid about a cent less than the day before, five cents less than the week before and $1.44 less than the year before. Drivers, however, paid about 2 cents more than in April.

The organization said those in the Wichita area saw an average of $3.24 for unleaded and $3.69 for diesel. Drivers in the Kansas City metro area paid about $3.34 on average for a gallon of unleaded gas and $3.80 for diesel. Capital City drivers saw an average of $3.35 for unleaded and $3.82 for diesel. Manhattan residents paid an average of $3.37 for unleaded and $3.79 for diesel. And those at the pump in Lawrence saw an average of $3.39 for unleaded and $3.82 for diesel.

According to GasBuddy.com, drivers in Topeka could find the lowest prices at $2.99 at the Kwik Shop at 5700 SW 21st St. In the Manhattan area, the lowest prices could be found at the Cenex in Onaga, the Short Stop in Wamego and the Short Stop in St. Marys for $3.29 per gallon. Lastly, drivers in the Emporia area could catch the lowest prices at Casey’s, Phillips 66 or the Flying J for $3.39.

