FORECAST: Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures increasing to the lower 70s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is starting to center over Missouri and Kansas, which is a lighter wind still mainly out of the northwest or west northwest between 5 mph and 10 mph for much of the day. Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures increasing to the lower 70s. To make it simple for you, it’s an ideal day to be outdoors. If you’ve got a convertible, drop the top. If you have a motorcycle, it’s time to ride. If you’ve got an hour break for lunch, find a park or your favorite restaurant with outdoor seating . Pollen counts, however, will be on the higher side today so if you do suffer from allergies, please be sure to take your medicine before heading out the door.

All good things must come to an end though and as we move into Thursday, low pressure and its respective one front begin to shift to the north from Colorado into Nebraska. The warm front will lift through Kansas and as high pressure builds a southerly flow from Tennessee; heavy moisture will be funneled in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers and scattered thunderstorm activity are looking common, but more likely for the evening Thursday rather than the afternoon. I also don’t want to rule out a few scattered showers and maybe a weak thunderstorm for southern counties south of I 70 within the morning. The bulk of our wet weather is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning so please take caution commuting on the highways Friday morning. Temperatures don’t waver much during this timeframe. Our cooler stays expected to be Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Friday afternoon, clear sky should take over and temperatures rebound to the middle 70s. By the weekend afternoon high temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 80s with chances for scattered showers re-developing Sunday. A new front moves overhead Sunday night into Monday morning which may yield several more springtime thunderstorms.

Less rainfall chances are expected moving through mid next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.