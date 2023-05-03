Federal agencies investigate hospitals accused of denying emergency abortion care to Joplin woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System is one of two providers facing scrutiny after denying emergency abortion care to a Joplin woman.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said the hospital, along with Freeman Health System in Joplin, may have violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The act requires healthcare providers to perform abortions under emergency circumstances.

The investigation stems from an incident in August in which Mylissa Farmer, who lives in Joplin, suffered a pregnancy complication that put her life at risk.

Farmer said her water broke when she was less than 18 weeks pregnant. She said she went to Freeman for emergency care, where doctors told her life could be at risk.

“They told me that my daughter was not going to survive and that my life was in danger, as well,” Farmer said.

But, the hospital would not perform an abortion. Farmer said the hospital told her that they did not know whether they could terminate the pregnancy under a Missouri law that went into effect upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

She called several other hospitals before driving to the University of Kansas Health System, where she expected to receive care. But, she said they would not perform an abortion either.

“It was a moment of pure horror,” Farmer said. “We didn’t know what to do after being rejected by two hospitals that we trusted.”

A statement from the University of Kansas Health System said the hospital and its staff had followed its procedures in Farmer’s case.

“The care provided to the patient was reviewed by the hospital and found to be in accordance with hospital policy. It met the standard of care based upon the facts known at the time and complied with all applicable law. There is a process with CMS for this complaint and we respect that process. The University of Kansas Health System follows federal and Kansas law in providing appropriate, stabilizing, and quality care to all of its patients, including obstetric patients.”

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CMS, published a statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Bercerra reinforcing federal requirements for emergency care.

“Fortunately, this patient survived,” Bercerra wrote. “But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place. We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts.”

Farmer said she hopes the investigation and her story will help prevent other women from facing a similar life-threatening situation.

“The reason I came forward is to help people have power over their own lives,” she said. “It’s important that women should get the care to save their life, to save their own life. No one else should be involved.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.