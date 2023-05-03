Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Federal agencies investigate hospitals accused of denying emergency abortion care to Joplin woman

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System is one of two providers facing scrutiny after denying emergency abortion care to a Joplin woman.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said the hospital, along with Freeman Health System in Joplin, may have violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The act requires healthcare providers to perform abortions under emergency circumstances.

The investigation stems from an incident in August in which Mylissa Farmer, who lives in Joplin, suffered a pregnancy complication that put her life at risk.

Farmer said her water broke when she was less than 18 weeks pregnant. She said she went to Freeman for emergency care, where doctors told her life could be at risk.

“They told me that my daughter was not going to survive and that my life was in danger, as well,” Farmer said.

But, the hospital would not perform an abortion. Farmer said the hospital told her that they did not know whether they could terminate the pregnancy under a Missouri law that went into effect upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

She called several other hospitals before driving to the University of Kansas Health System, where she expected to receive care. But, she said they would not perform an abortion either.

“It was a moment of pure horror,” Farmer said. “We didn’t know what to do after being rejected by two hospitals that we trusted.”

A statement from the University of Kansas Health System said the hospital and its staff had followed its procedures in Farmer’s case.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CMS, published a statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Bercerra reinforcing federal requirements for emergency care.

“Fortunately, this patient survived,” Bercerra wrote. “But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place. We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts.”

Farmer said she hopes the investigation and her story will help prevent other women from facing a similar life-threatening situation.

“The reason I came forward is to help people have power over their own lives,” she said. “It’s important that women should get the care to save their life, to save their own life. No one else should be involved.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021

Latest News

The NLBM opened 33 years ago and some questioned whether it would succeed. Now, it will be...
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to build new facility in 18th & Vine
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
“It’s an amazing opportunity and an honor. I’m honestly still in disbelief. I mean, I was in...
Local actor Justin Cooley nominated for Tony Award
The family of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was killed in the line of...
Trial for man accused of killing North KC officer could take place in 2025
The University of Kansas Health System is one of two providers facing scrutiny after denying...
Federal agencies investigate hospitals accused of denying emergency abortion care to Joplin woman