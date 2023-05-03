Emporia Police “do not buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car”

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have warned residents to beware of jewelry sold out of cars in the area as they are not what they seem.

The Emporia Police Department says it has received multiple reports of a group that sells gold rings out of expensive-looking cars.

EPD noted that these individuals claim to sell rings that are valued at $2,000 or more. However, they are actually worthless.

Emporia Police have warned residents not to buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car.

