Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Emporia Police “do not buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car”

FILE
FILE(Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have warned residents to beware of jewelry sold out of cars in the area as they are not what they seem.

The Emporia Police Department says it has received multiple reports of a group that sells gold rings out of expensive-looking cars.

EPD noted that these individuals claim to sell rings that are valued at $2,000 or more. However, they are actually worthless.

Emporia Police have warned residents not to buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Generic.
Elementary student in Olathe ‘unknowingly’ brought gun to school

Latest News

Lonnie Bailey Jr.
Leavenworth man sentenced for threatening police with sword
Prairie Village police look for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian is injured
Kevin March.
Grandview man sentenced for kidnapping, raping women in Kansas City
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
WATCH: Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail