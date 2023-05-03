Elementary student in Olathe ‘unknowingly’ brought gun to school

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The principal says a Madison Place Elementary student “unknowingly” brought a gun to school on Tuesday morning.

The school district shared the letter that was sent to families after it happened.

The principal said the student didn’t “bring the item to school in a threatening manner.”

Once they were made aware at 10 a.m., administration and staff quickly alerted the Safety Services team and law enforcement so a full investigation could be conducted.

The weapon was removed from campus.

“I want to assure you we take incidents like this very seriously,” the principal said. “The safety of our students is always our top priority.”

Further specifics were not provided. The full letter is below.

Madison Place Elementary Families, I wanted to make you aware of a situation that happened today. This morning, we were made aware that a student unknowingly brought a gun to school. The student did not bring the item to school in a threatening manner. Upon notification, administration and staff worked quickly to alert our Safety Services team and law enforcement to conduct a full investigation and the weapon was removed from campus. This email is intended to fulfill two purposes. 1. I want to be transparent with what occurs at Madison Place and for you to be informed about important matters, especially safety matters, as it relates to our school and your child. 2. I want to assure you we take incidents like this very seriously. The safety of our students is always our top priority. Please let me know if you have any questions. Sincerely, Dr. Gary Stevenson Principal

