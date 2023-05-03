Aging & Style
Elementary student in Olathe ‘unknowingly’ brought gun to school

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The principal says a Madison Place Elementary student “unknowingly” brought a gun to school on Tuesday morning.

The school district shared the letter that was sent to families after it happened.

The principal said the student didn’t “bring the item to school in a threatening manner.”

Once they were made aware at 10 a.m., administration and staff quickly alerted the Safety Services team and law enforcement so a full investigation could be conducted.

The weapon was removed from campus.

“I want to assure you we take incidents like this very seriously,” the principal said. “The safety of our students is always our top priority.”

Further specifics were not provided. The full letter is below.

