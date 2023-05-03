Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.(jackiembarr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Two horses died at Churchill Downs on Tuesday as the track kicked off one of its biggest race weeks of the year.

WAVE reports Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during the fifth race.

Unfortunately, the filly suffered a significant injury and had to be euthanized on the track, officials said.

Jockey Luis Saez also went down with the horse but was reported to be OK and returned to ride the next race.

In the eighth race, a 5-year-old gelding named Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Form confirmed the 5-year-old’s death online via the horse’s owner Ken Ramsey.

Tuesday’s deaths come just days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The $3 million premier race highlights some of the top 3-year-old horses in the country and is considered the greatest two minutes in sports.

Last week, derby contender Wild On Ice had to be euthanized following a morning workout over the track.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021

Latest News

The NLBM opened 33 years ago and some questioned whether it would succeed. Now, it will be...
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to build new facility in 18th & Vine
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
“It’s an amazing opportunity and an honor. I’m honestly still in disbelief. I mean, I was in...
Local actor Justin Cooley nominated for Tony Award
The family of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was killed in the line of...
Trial for man accused of killing North KC officer could take place in 2025