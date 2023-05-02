Aging & Style
Written in the Sand: Old Dominion bringing ‘No Bad Vibes Tour’ to T-Mobile Center

Old Dominion
Old Dominion(Cheyenne Frontier Days)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The concert announcements keep rolling in for entertainment at T-Mobile Center.

In addition to Shinedown and Aerosmith coming this fall, country music band Old Dominion will perform on Dec. 8 in downtown Kansas City.

The band is coming off an eighth consecutive nomination for ACM Group of the Year.

Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan will join Old Dominion at the concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. For presale code and ticket information, click here.

