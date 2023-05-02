Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
Clay CoMo arrest 3 men for attempting to sexually assault children during NFL Draft
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft

Latest News

The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course
Part of the reason the ban was implemented back in 2006 was due to several attacks involving...
Pit bull ban remains on the books in Independence
A first-of-its-kind arrangement between Kansas City government and a property owner is giving a...
City executes unprecedented agreement to save refugee tenants from eviction
Laundromat unveils book-reading program for youth
KCK laundromat offering book-reading space for youth