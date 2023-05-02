Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia.

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the crash started when an officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. on Fairfax County Parkway.

And a 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 was traveling northbound on the parkway at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then the officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

Police say the driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was also charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

The family of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was killed in the line of...
Trial for man accused of killing North KC officer could take place in 2025
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
If lawmakers can't reach a deal to avoid a debt default, it could have serious consequences for...
Millions could suffer if debt deal isn't reached
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge