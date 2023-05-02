Aging & Style
Vehicle fire in KCMO kills 1; police investigating

By Gabe Swartz and Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person is dead and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a vehicle fire in the 900 block of NE 82nd Terrace Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said fire crews arrived on the scene to a fully involved vehicle fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. There, a body was visible inside after the car was extinguished.

KCPD is investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

