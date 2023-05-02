Shinedown’s Revolution Live Tour to make September stop in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - T-Mobile Center has begun filling out its slate of fall concerts, and the venue added another on Tuesday.

Rock band Shinedown announced its upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour will perform at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 4, 2023. The band will be joined by Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

On Monday, Aerosmith announced that its PEACE OUT tour featuring special guest The Black Crowes will come to T-Mobile Center on Nov. 16.

