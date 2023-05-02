Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals promote top prospect Garcia, Lopez to IL

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Jared Koller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, the Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium for a 10-game homestand starting with a 3-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

But the boys in blue will have to go without one of the leaders in the clubhouse, as the team places Nicky Lopez on the 10-day injured list after an emergency appendectomy this past weekend. The 28-year-old has a .323 on base percentage in 24 games this season.

Other moves include optioning Frani Reyes to AAA Omaha and recalling backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the big leagues.

But the biggest news focuses on Maikel Garcia, one of the most promising prospects in the Royals farm system, set to make his Kauffman Stadium debut Tuesday night.

Garcia first debuted in the majors last year but started only six road games. He just turned 23 years old and is actually related to both royals great Alcides Escobar and Braves Slugger Ronald Acuna.

Garcia is a natural shortstop but has spent time at third base, second base and even a little center field in the minor leagues.

Known for speed and defense coming out of Venezuela, Garcia has really developed his power stroke lately, slugging 16 home runs and 77 extra base hits since the start of last year.

Tonight’s first pitch from the K arrives at 6:40 p.m. with a lineup featuring Witt Jr. at leadoff and Pasquantino hitting second as the DH. Perez behind the dish, Melendez in right field and Olivares in left. Pratto starting at first base with Massey at second. Garcia gets his first of the year at third base, batting eighth. Isbel rounds out the lineup in centerfield with Ryan Yarbrough on the bump as KC’s starting pitcher.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino hits a two-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Buxton homers, Gray’s 6 innings push Twins over Royals 8-4
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke juggles the ball after giving up back-to-back...
Buxton, Correa go long in Twins’ rout of Royals; Greinke falls to 0-4
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow reacts to the team's 5-4 win over the Arizona...
Barlow strands 2 in 9th, Royals beat D-backs 5-4 for 6th win
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, turns a double play while avoiding Arizona...
Diamondbacks edge Royals 5-4 on Walker’s sprint home