Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 participation

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who argued that cases against him and other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 50, of Polo, was found guilty in January of two misdemeanors related to entering the U.S. Capitol, a local newspaper reported.

Cruz also must serve one year of supervised release and pay $500 restitution.

Before he was convicted, Cruz filed two petitions arguing that his rights to free speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures were being violated. The judge denied both motions.

Cruz rode his motorcycle to Washington D.C. for his sentencing and created social media sites to raise funds for his legal bills.

Prosecutors said Cruz entered the U.S. Capitol building with others and roamed around for about 7 minutes before leaving. They argued his lack of remorse and continued downplaying of the rioters’ actions justified a jail sentence. They had sought a 1-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

Generic.
Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing woman in Walmart
Old Dominion
Written in the Sand: Old Dominion bringing ‘No Bad Vibes Tour’ to T-Mobile Center
A suspect was accused of injuring two police officers following a chase Monday night.
Lawrence police sergeant suffers multiple injuries in scuffle with car chase suspect
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates victory over the Philadelphia...
Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon; decline 5th year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire