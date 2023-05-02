Local actor Justin Cooley nominated for Tony Award

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The big lights of Broadway are now shining on a young man from the Kansas City metro.

Justin Cooley of Olathe, Kansas, just landed a Tony nomination!

The Broadway star spoke to KCTV5 from New York City Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and an honor,” he said. “I’m honestly still in disbelief. I mean, I was in Kansas just two years ago.”

Olathe, to be exact. In fact, his journey started right on the theater stage at Olathe East High School!

“It’s not a surprise to me,” said Edward Shafer, the director of theater at Olathe East. “There was always some honesty and truth to his performance. He brought so much honesty to every character he played.”

Shafer remembers the first day Cooley walked into his classroom. Immediately, he knew there was something different about the student.

“He definitely had a spark he would bring to rehearsals that would help energize the whole group,” Shafer said. “He just seemed like he was a student destined for really great things.”

He sure was. Two years after graduation, Justin landed the role of Seth in the musical “Kimberly Akimbo.” That role has now landed Cooley a Tony nomination for Best Feature Actor in a Musical.

“It puts things in perspective as, now, you can be standing in the same spot as a Tony nominee,” Shafer said.

Though Cooley’s story has long left the classroom, his inspiration still runs strong – even down to his last words onstage.

“Oh my gosh, I think it was, ‘I’m Evan Goldman. I’m 13 years old and I’m just getting started!’” laughed Justin.

The young actor said that, even before the winner has been announced, he feels he has already won.

“To get this nomination is more beyond my wildest dreams, already,” Cooley said.

Shafer said he and his class plan to cheer Justin on. They will be holding a watch party the night of the Tony Awards.

