Lawrence police sergeant suffers multiple injuries in scuffle with car chase suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A police officer was released from the hospital after he was injured following a car chase Monday night.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers saw a white pickup truck driving recklessly and tried to pull the vehicle over. The car continued on, even driving into the wrong direction of traffic and eventually came to a stop in a neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man left the vehicle and ran into a house. Officers followed him inside, trying to take him into custody. Police stated the suspect, Craig Gunther, “battered two officers.”

One of the police officers suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention, while the other had multiple injuries and bruises and was taken to the hospital. That officer was released a short time later.

Gunther was booked on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and felony interference, among other charges.

The Lawrence Police Department stated the officer “is doing well and will return to full duty soon.”

A Lawrence Police sergeant was treated at a local hospital last night following a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect allegedly assaulting multiple officers as he attempted to evade capture by fleeing on foot into a residence. Full details below: pic.twitter.com/wWh7tofJF2 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 2, 2023

