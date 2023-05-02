KCK laundromat offering book-reading space for youth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Washing clothes won’t be the only activity at laundromats in Kansas City, Kansas, moving forward.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is introducing its newest “read, play, learn” initiative.

“It’s just a needed place so they have to come and do their laundry so at the same time they can access literacy and other things like puzzles and toys,” said Megan Cook, who serves as the Early Childhood Director for Kansas City Public Schools. “We know that families may not be able to get to the library or they may not be going to preschool so this is a way that we know we can capture some families that we may not be able to any other way.”

The area at Rosedale Ultra Wash will open Tuesday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. The space is completely free to families.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.