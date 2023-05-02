Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing woman in Walmart

Generic.
Generic.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for stabbing a woman inside a Walmart Supercenter back in 2018.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Brian S. LeNoble was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree domestic assault and three years in prison for armed criminal action.

The sentences were set to run consecutively, which leads to a total of 18 years in prison. He was sentenced on Thursday, April 27.

According to court records, an off-duty officer was working at the store at 11601 E. U.S. 40 Highway in December of 2018 when he was called to the automotive center for a stabbing.

When the officer got there, some of the employees told him that the woman had been stabbed by LeNoble. So, the officer ran out to the parking lot and took LeNoble into custody.

Then, the officer saw that the victim had “a large laceration to [her] neck and what appeared to be a knife blade still embedded in her neck.”

While the officer was taking LeNoble into custody, he saw what appeared to be a knife handle still in his hand. Court documents state that LeNoble “spontaneously uttered ‘f--- that b----, I’m tired of her s---, she p----s me off. I tried to kill her and slit her throat and I would do it again.’”

LeNoble told the authorities that he grabbed a knife at the store and stabbed the victim. When she screamed, he ran away.

LeNoble’s mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested three men for attempting to sexually assault children...
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Missouri man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 participation
Old Dominion
Written in the Sand: Old Dominion bringing ‘No Bad Vibes Tour’ to T-Mobile Center
A suspect was accused of injuring two police officers following a chase Monday night.
Lawrence police sergeant suffers multiple injuries in scuffle with car chase suspect
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates victory over the Philadelphia...
Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon; decline 5th year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire