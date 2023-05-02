Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing woman in Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for stabbing a woman inside a Walmart Supercenter back in 2018.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Brian S. LeNoble was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree domestic assault and three years in prison for armed criminal action.

The sentences were set to run consecutively, which leads to a total of 18 years in prison. He was sentenced on Thursday, April 27.

According to court records, an off-duty officer was working at the store at 11601 E. U.S. 40 Highway in December of 2018 when he was called to the automotive center for a stabbing.

When the officer got there, some of the employees told him that the woman had been stabbed by LeNoble. So, the officer ran out to the parking lot and took LeNoble into custody.

Then, the officer saw that the victim had “a large laceration to [her] neck and what appeared to be a knife blade still embedded in her neck.”

While the officer was taking LeNoble into custody, he saw what appeared to be a knife handle still in his hand. Court documents state that LeNoble “spontaneously uttered ‘f--- that b----, I’m tired of her s---, she p----s me off. I tried to kill her and slit her throat and I would do it again.’”

LeNoble told the authorities that he grabbed a knife at the store and stabbed the victim. When she screamed, he ran away.

LeNoble’s mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

