Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Grandstands going up Tuesday at new KC Current stadium

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another major milestone is happening Tuesday morning at the KC Current’s new stadium.

More history is being made as the stadium’s grandstands are being installed on Tuesday morning. There are three grandstand areas – west, south, and east.

New video renderings from the KC Current show new 3D video renderings and a tour of the stadium. It shows all stadium viewpoints, seating sections, and select premium spaces that will be here in 2024.

The total cost of construction is $117 million.

There’s already a whole lot of buzz for this team as there was record-breaking attendance at the home opener with a total of 11,301 fans packing the park at Children’s Mercy Park, despite the losing effort. The team anticipates a similar buzz when this new stadium is complete and the Current show out for “KC Baby.”

This new stadium will seat 11,500 fans with no seat being more than 100 feet away from the field. The aluminum planking holding the seats is the next step.

Season tickets are still on sale for next season with the deadline for priority seat selection set for next Friday, May 12. Fans not currently season ticket holders have a deadline to place a season ticket deposit by June 7.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday...
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala tonight.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees
Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
Clay CoMo arrest 3 men for attempting to sexually assault children during NFL Draft
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft

Latest News

1 found dead after car fire
Vehicle fire in KCMO kills 1; police investigating
FORECAST: Sunny skies and dry conditions expected Tuesday
Current to begin installing grandstands
Grandstands going up Tuesday at new KC Current stadium
Part of the reason the ban was implemented back in 2006 was due to several attacks involving...
Pit bull ban remains on the books in Independence