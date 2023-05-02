Grandstands going up Tuesday at new KC Current stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another major milestone is happening Tuesday morning at the KC Current’s new stadium.

More history is being made as the stadium’s grandstands are being installed on Tuesday morning. There are three grandstand areas – west, south, and east.

New video renderings from the KC Current show new 3D video renderings and a tour of the stadium. It shows all stadium viewpoints, seating sections, and select premium spaces that will be here in 2024.

The total cost of construction is $117 million.

There’s already a whole lot of buzz for this team as there was record-breaking attendance at the home opener with a total of 11,301 fans packing the park at Children’s Mercy Park, despite the losing effort. The team anticipates a similar buzz when this new stadium is complete and the Current show out for “KC Baby.”

This new stadium will seat 11,500 fans with no seat being more than 100 feet away from the field. The aluminum planking holding the seats is the next step.

Season tickets are still on sale for next season with the deadline for priority seat selection set for next Friday, May 12. Fans not currently season ticket holders have a deadline to place a season ticket deposit by June 7.

