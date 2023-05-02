Aging & Style
FORECAST: Sunny skies and dry conditions expected Tuesday

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected this afternoon
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High pressure remains a dominant feature across the region. This will keep low pressure well to the west and moisture held up across the southern plains. Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected this afternoon with temperatures warming to near seasonal within the upper 60s. But due to the dry conditions and wind, still whipping up between 10 mph and 15 mph along with occasional gust at 25 mph. Mainly out of the northwest, a fire weather concern will increase through the day. Don’t be surprised if fire weather warnings are set in place by the time we head into that lunchtime break. High pressure will break down and begin to slowly shift to the east as low pressure finally gathers strength out of the west and forces its way into the central plains.

This will take time, but by Thursday scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as the low-pressure lifts into western Kansas And pulls a warm front across the state. At this time severe weather is expected to stay to the south of the viewing area, but just outside of the viewing area. A few thunder boomers are expected but we should all continue to remain weather alert Thursday into Friday.  Models are indicating more of a trend of wet weather within the morning and then a break throughout the day with storm chances returning by the mid evening to continue into Friday morning.

Rainfall forecasts are indicating up to a half an inch of rainfall during this time frame. Another disturbance rumbles through quickly for the weekend which reacclimatized rain chances to around 30% for Sunday. During this time temperatures rise dramatically starting Wednesday in the lower 70s and by the weekend upper 70s and low 80s will be common. Rain chances will dwindle into next week, but temperatures remain above average.

