FORECAST: Expect sunny skies, a break from the wind on Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The northwest wind has been a bit of a nuisance over the last few days, to say the least! We will finally be able to shake that as we move into Wednesday. Warmer air is also on tap but, before we get there, we’ll have another chilly night in the lower 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected again Wednesday. That, partnered with lower 70s and a light breeze, will make for a picture-perfect day! Rain chances return on Thursday as our next system lifts in from the Southwest.

It looks to be a bit disorganized during the day Thursday, with a shower or storm here and there. However, the widespread activity looks a bit more promising late Thursday into early Friday as our atmospheric moisture really ramps up. This is where we could potentially pick up some healthy rainfall totals. The storm still hasn’t formed to our west yet, so we will continue to fine tune details over the next 24 hours.

The weekend does not look like a washout by any means, but we will keep an eye on the chance for a few storms late Saturday into early Sunday. Otherwise, signs point to lower 80s out there for a few days! We’ll stay warm into next week. It looks like we will keep spotty rain chances around, too. Hopefully, your yard can tap into some of this moisture.

