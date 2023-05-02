Aging & Style
Community hits a homerun for a Shawnee Mission school

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - After one too many soggy starts the Shawnee Mission South High School baseball team now has a dry field to call their own.

The school’s baseball parents and coaches put their heads together to solve an ongoing problem for their team.

“We just needed a field our boys could practice on. Even after a light rain, our field would be a lake and would take days to dry,” said baseball mom and booster president, Carla Roche.

Parents and students alike rolled up their sleeves and got to work both literally and figuratively.

“We started renovations with a field work day. Players and parents came together to build a new pitching mound and prep the field for renovations. After all of the fundraising, materials were ordered and it all came together rather quickly,” said Roche.

Roche credits parent and former groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals, Matt Mattes, with spearheading the project and approaching the team’s coach Matt Shipley.

On April 17, with $35,000 raised by parents and alumni, the new and improved field started to take shape. Games are set to be played on April 28.

“We aren’t finished. There is still much work to be done, but our kids have a safe place to practice after many years of neglect,” said Roche.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

