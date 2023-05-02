Aging & Style
Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon; decline 5th year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates victory over the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon. Terms of the deal, first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, were not disclosed.

McKinnon is coming off a career best season that saw him really shine as a pass catcher out of the backfield. The now 31-year-old had 291 yards rushing, but also added 512 yards receiving on 56 catches, ending with 10 total touchdowns.

His play down the stretch included him being named the AFC offensive player of the month for December/January. McKinnon is expected to back up Isaiah Pacheco at the RB spot.

Elsewhere in the running back room, the Chiefs are set to decline the fifth-year option for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a move reported by Matt Derrick of the Chiefs Digest. As a first round pick, one the Chiefs made in 2020, his rookie contract included the fifth-year option. However with the emergence of Pacheco and McKinnon, Edwards-Helaire’s role in the backfield declined.

Injuries have hampered the former LSU back’s career with the Chiefs through three seasons, playing just 10 games in 2022 where he ran for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He’s expected to remain with the Chiefs in a backup role for the 2023 season.

