Bob Kendrick announces plans to build Negro Leagues campus at 18th & Vine District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A historic day for Kansas City sports on top of a historic weekend for Kansas City sports.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick announced Tuesday morning plans to build a new facility in the 18th & Vine District.
“Now is the time to continue to dare to dream as we look at building a Negro Leagues campus as the gateway into historic 18th & Vine,” Kendrick said.
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum launched a $25 million capital campaign to build the new 30,000-square-foot facility.
It will be built adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which will move to the former Paseo YMCA — the building where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920.
The current Negro Leagues Baseball Museum opened in 1997, in a 10,000-square-foot facility. The new building will triple that size.
