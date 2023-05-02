Aging & Style
Bob Kendrick announces plans to build Negro Leagues campus at 18th & Vine District

Bob Kendrick announced the new plans on Tuesday, with the new building being built in the 18th & Vine District.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A historic day for Kansas City sports on top of a historic weekend for Kansas City sports.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick announced Tuesday morning plans to build a new facility in the 18th & Vine District.

“Now is the time to continue to dare to dream as we look at building a Negro Leagues campus as the gateway into historic 18th & Vine,” Kendrick said.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum launched a $25 million capital campaign to build the new 30,000-square-foot facility.

It will be built adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which will move to the former Paseo YMCA — the building where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum launched a $25 million capital campaign to build the new 30,000-square-foot facility.(KCTV5)

The current Negro Leagues Baseball Museum opened in 1997, in a 10,000-square-foot facility. The new building will triple that size.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced that MLB alumni David DeJesus, Rajai Davis, and Dexter Fowler will take part in a Bank of America “Play It Forward” baseball clinic on Saturday, May 6 for 50 area youth from the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

ALSO READ: MLB The Show breaks barrier with Negro League players

