12th annual Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Open Wheel Showdown set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 2, 2023) - Open-wheel action steps into the forefront at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time this season at the 12th annual Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

A tripleheader of action is scheduled with two Winged Sprint divisions combining for one show as the ASCS Warrior Region and the ASCS Sooner Region.

Sean McClelland of Tulsa leads the ASCS Sooner Region points with Brandon Anderson of Glenpool, Okla., holding a three-point lead over Chase Porter of St. Joseph in the Warrior Region.

Two divisions of non-winged cars also will be competing as the POWRi WAR Sprints and the POWRi National Midget Series make their annual spring visits to Wheatland. The POWRI WAR Sprints have only one program in the books so far in 2023 with Wyatt Burke of Topeka, Kan., earning the feature win.

The POWRi National and West Midget League finds Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill., holding the early season National points lead and Kyle Jones from Kennedale, Texas, pacing West points. Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Okla., and Daison Pursley from Locust Grove, Okla., have earned feature National victories.

Pits gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with spectator gates at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05.

Open Wheel Showdown Admission:

Adults (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $22

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $60

Pit Pass - $45

Thursday Night Madness: A busy week of action at Lucas Oil Speedway fires up with a special Thursday Night Madness program bringing a trio of classes that normally do not compete at the speedway.

The POWRi Midwest Mods, POWRi Pure Stocks and USRA Tuners are on the special program. Each class will run $300-to-win features with hot laps set for 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05. Pit gates are set to open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5.

Thursday Night Madness Admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass (Includes admission for two adults and up to thre kids ages 6-16) - $35

Pit Pass - $35

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers pannounced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.