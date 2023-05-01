UTV crash kills Bates City woman

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A UTV crash in Johnson County, Missouri, killed a 69-year-old woman and seriously injured a 69-year-old man.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said the crash happened Sunday at 4:13 p.m. at 1690 NW 200 Road, 0.1 miles west of Route W.

The crash occurred when the 1990 John Deere Gator overturned. Neither the male driver or the female passenger was utilizing a safety device.

MSHP said the man from Kingsville, Missouri, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The woman from Bates City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

