Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

UTV crash kills Bates City woman

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A UTV crash in Johnson County, Missouri, killed a 69-year-old woman and seriously injured a 69-year-old man.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said the crash happened Sunday at 4:13 p.m. at 1690 NW 200 Road, 0.1 miles west of Route W.

The crash occurred when the 1990 John Deere Gator overturned. Neither the male driver or the female passenger was utilizing a safety device.

MSHP said the man from Kingsville, Missouri, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The woman from Bates City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Parents say bus driver threatened children, refused to drop them off

Latest News

Dollar General cashier held up at gunpoint
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Ambulance crash kills 1, injures 2 in KCMO
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins