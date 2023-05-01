Thursday Night Madness program brings POWRi Midwest Mods, Pure Stocks and USRA Tuners to Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 1, 2023) - Get ready for some week-night racing at Lucas Oil Speedway this week with a special Thursday Night Madness program bringing a trio of classes that normally do not compete at the speedway.

The POWRi Midwest Mods, POWRi Pure Stocks and USRA Tuners are on the special program. Each class will run $300-to-win features with hot laps set for 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05. Pit gates are set to open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5.

“We’re looking forward to having some drivers and cars we don’t normally see for a fun and competitive night of racing,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “These are three very competitive classes and for the USRA Tuners it’s a chance for those guys to get some track time for the USRA Nationals this October.”

The POWRi Midwest Mods already have a taste of Lucas Oil Speedway this season, running on the undercard of the Easter Bowl 150 Enduro back on April 8. Matthew Key of Chanute, Kan., took the victory that night with Jacob Hall of Wheatland finishing second and Tanner Kade of Hermitage finishing third.

Key has five Midwest Mods feature wins in seven attempts in 2023 with three of those victories coming at Humboldt Speedway.

Thursday Night Madness Admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass (Includes admission for two adults and up to thre kids ages 6-16) - $35

Pit Pass - $35

Open Wheel Showdown on Saturday: Thursday Night Madness won’t be the only action at the speedway this week. On Saturday, the 12th annual Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown rolls into Wheatland for a tripleheader of open-wheel action.

The ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact, Signs, Awnings and Wraps and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products headline the action. Also running will be the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series.

Pits gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with spectator gates at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05.

Open Wheel Showdown Admission:

Adults (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $22

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $60

Pit Pass - $45

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers pannounced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

