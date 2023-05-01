Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NFL Draft de-construction project begins

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The de-construction of the NFL Draft site began on Saturday evening and continued into Sunday. Local football fans who visited the draft site on Sunday were surprised to see the progress of the take-down.

“I thought it’d be here for a few days. I thought, ‘Let’s drive by and see it,’” said Steve Malecki of Overland Park. “They are not wasting any time. This is going to be gone in days. It was really quite the project to pull off.”

At more than 3-million square feet in size, the Kansas City NFL Draft site was the largest in league history. The event brought out 312,000 people in total, and it’s a memory many Kansas Citians won’t soon forget.

“It’s always going to be a history thing,” said Hense Todd. “Like, ‘Hey, I was one of those 300,000-some people down there amongst the record crowd.”

For three days, Kansas City held the attention of the football world. The people KCTV5 talked to think KC put on a great show.

“Watching it on TV, I think Kansas City did pretty good,” said Greg Shields. “I think we did an outstanding job.”

“We were the host and we had to entertain people, and I think we pulled it off really nicely,’ said Malecki.

This was the first time Kansas City hosted the NFL Draft. Now, local football fans hope the event will return in the future.

“I think it would be cool to come back,” said George Shields. “More people coming to Kansas City and all this because it improves Kansas City economically and stuff like that, and it brings more awareness to the city.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
Kansas City police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Wabash...
Three dead in pair of overnight shootings, police believe incidents are related
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead

Latest News

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Cowboys select K-State star running back Deuce Vaughn
Thousands of fans gathered on the North Lawn of the WWI Memorial for the third day of the 2023...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft in Kansas City concludes with Day Three
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts and runs during an NCAA football...
Dallas drafts former Basehor-Linwood star Eric Scott, Jr.