NFL Draft de-construction project begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The de-construction of the NFL Draft site began on Saturday evening and continued into Sunday. Local football fans who visited the draft site on Sunday were surprised to see the progress of the take-down.

“I thought it’d be here for a few days. I thought, ‘Let’s drive by and see it,’” said Steve Malecki of Overland Park. “They are not wasting any time. This is going to be gone in days. It was really quite the project to pull off.”

At more than 3-million square feet in size, the Kansas City NFL Draft site was the largest in league history. The event brought out 312,000 people in total, and it’s a memory many Kansas Citians won’t soon forget.

“It’s always going to be a history thing,” said Hense Todd. “Like, ‘Hey, I was one of those 300,000-some people down there amongst the record crowd.”

For three days, Kansas City held the attention of the football world. The people KCTV5 talked to think KC put on a great show.

“Watching it on TV, I think Kansas City did pretty good,” said Greg Shields. “I think we did an outstanding job.”

“We were the host and we had to entertain people, and I think we pulled it off really nicely,’ said Malecki.

This was the first time Kansas City hosted the NFL Draft. Now, local football fans hope the event will return in the future.

“I think it would be cool to come back,” said George Shields. “More people coming to Kansas City and all this because it improves Kansas City economically and stuff like that, and it brings more awareness to the city.”

