Missouri officially adds Iowa State guard, Wichita native Grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Dennis Gates has officially added a veteran to his backcourt. On Monday, Missouri announced the addition of former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill.

Grill appeared in 25 games and started 22 of them for the Cyclones in the 2022-23 season before a violation of team rules led to his departure. He ranked 11th in the Big 12 with a 36.8 percent 3-point percentage and has made 178 shots from deep during his collegiate career.

“Caleb is a veteran winner who has big-game experience during his college career,” said Missouri head basketball coach Dennis Gates. “His production speaks for itself and his perimeter scoring will elevate our offense.”

Grill averaged 9.5 points per game last season during his time with Iowa State. The 6-foot-3 guard from Wichita, Kansas, scored 31 points in an early season win over then No. 1 ranked North Carolina.

