Minor arrested for assaulting Harrisonville officer at prom

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A minor has been arrested for assaulting an officer during Harrisonville High School’s prom this weekend, causing “many injuries.”

The police department said it happened on Saturday, April 29, at about 9:15 p.m. At that time, police responded to an “assault in progress” at 210 S. Independence St.

When officers arrived, they were told that an officer had been assaulted during the prom dance and a suspect who is under 18 was arrested.

The individual had tried to enter the dance earlier that night with a backpack, which was against the rules. A member of the high school’s staff then volunteered to hold the bag at the entrance to the venue.

Later, the individual retrieved a ski mask out of the backpack and tried to put it on. A Harrisonville officer saw the individual wearing the ski mask and asked that it be taken off. At that point, the minor became “disruptive,” “argumentative,” and refused to give up the mask.

After the minor refused to reply, the officer tried to escort the minor outside so they could discuss it further.

Once they were outside, however, the suspect began to physically assault the officer by repeatedly hitting him in the face. A member of school district staff was also assaulted.

An ambulance took the officer to a local hospital. He was kept overnight for treatment and evaluation, but has now been released and is recovering from the “many injuries” he sustained.

The suspect is being held by the Cass County Juvenile Office. Charges are pending.

The police department says they cannot provide additional information about the suspect because the individual is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

Interestingly, this is not the only time last week that an officer was assaulted at a local high school. On Friday afternoon, an officer was assaulted while breaking up a fight between students at Lee’s Summit North High School.

