Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Minor arrested for assaulting Harrisonville officer at prom

Generic.
Generic.(Storyblocks)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A minor has been arrested for assaulting an officer during Harrisonville High School’s prom this weekend, causing “many injuries.”

The police department said it happened on Saturday, April 29, at about 9:15 p.m. At that time, police responded to an “assault in progress” at 210 S. Independence St.

When officers arrived, they were told that an officer had been assaulted during the prom dance and a suspect who is under 18 was arrested.

The individual had tried to enter the dance earlier that night with a backpack, which was against the rules. A member of the high school’s staff then volunteered to hold the bag at the entrance to the venue.

Later, the individual retrieved a ski mask out of the backpack and tried to put it on. A Harrisonville officer saw the individual wearing the ski mask and asked that it be taken off. At that point, the minor became “disruptive,” “argumentative,” and refused to give up the mask.

After the minor refused to reply, the officer tried to escort the minor outside so they could discuss it further.

Once they were outside, however, the suspect began to physically assault the officer by repeatedly hitting him in the face. A member of school district staff was also assaulted.

An ambulance took the officer to a local hospital. He was kept overnight for treatment and evaluation, but has now been released and is recovering from the “many injuries” he sustained.

The suspect is being held by the Cass County Juvenile Office. Charges are pending.

The police department says they cannot provide additional information about the suspect because the individual is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

Interestingly, this is not the only time last week that an officer was assaulted at a local high school. On Friday afternoon, an officer was assaulted while breaking up a fight between students at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

Generic.
KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021
Clay CoMo arrest 3 men for attempting to sexually assault children during NFL Draft
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Gallahad, 41
Three men arrested in connection to sexual abuse to children
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Multiple dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois