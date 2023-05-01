KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says human remains that were found on April 16 have been identified as those of a man who went missing in 2021.

According to the police, the remains were found in a “wooded area of Wyandotte County.” A resident was hiking through that area and discovered the remains.

Now, those remains have now been identified as those of 32-year-old Justin Siwek.

Siwek was last seen on Father’s Day in 2021 at the Days Inn located at 7721 Elizabeth Ave. in KCK.

Forensic testing with DNA that his family had provided in the past allowed the authorities to positively identify Siwek.

The police said this is still being investigated by the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit.

“While this is certainly a pivotal point in this case, there is still much work to be done to determine what led to his death,” Detective Bryan Minich said. “We know that his family has been through a great deal in the nearly two years since Justin went missing, and hope that this discovery brings them a small degree of closure.”

If you know what happened to Siwek, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous.

