Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKPD says body found on April 16 is that of man missing since 2021

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says human remains that were found on April 16 have been identified as those of a man who went missing in 2021.

According to the police, the remains were found in a “wooded area of Wyandotte County.” A resident was hiking through that area and discovered the remains.

Now, those remains have now been identified as those of 32-year-old Justin Siwek.

Siwek was last seen on Father’s Day in 2021 at the Days Inn located at 7721 Elizabeth Ave. in KCK.

Forensic testing with DNA that his family had provided in the past allowed the authorities to positively identify Siwek.

The police said this is still being investigated by the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit.

“While this is certainly a pivotal point in this case, there is still much work to be done to determine what led to his death,” Detective Bryan Minich said. “We know that his family has been through a great deal in the nearly two years since Justin went missing, and hope that this discovery brings them a small degree of closure.”

If you know what happened to Siwek, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student from Overland Park found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

Latest News

Clay CoMo arrest 3 men for attempting to sexually assault children during NFL Draft
Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft
Generic.
Minor arrested for assaulting Harrisonville officer at prom
Gallahad, 41
Three men arrested in connection to sexual abuse to children
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Multiple dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois