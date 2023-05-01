KC residents set to receive new recycling carts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City residents are set to receive new recycling carts at their doors starting Monday in hopes of keeping the city clean.

The city said these new carts will help residents recycle more and reduce litter across the city as they are to be set out to get picked up every single week.

In total, 162,000 carts will be delivered to residents in each residential home through the summer. The carts are approved through an ordinance back in June sponsored by six council people from Kansas City, Missouri.

The 65-gallon recycling carts are part of a $1.5 million public-private collaborative project between Kansas City, The Recycling Partnership, The American Beverage Association, Dow, and Rehrig Pacific.

The City said the two-wheeled bins with a lid cover will provide more space for more items to streamline the collection process which is a true win-win.

The recycle bin signals the recycling truck to stop and individuals will have to remove food and rinse containers to not contaminate what is inside the cart. The City said to not put the trash bag on top of your bins because the trash could be mistaken for bad recycling and-or it will be violated for plastic bags.

Information needed to utilize these carts will be found on top of the cart which will educate residents on how and what can be recycled.

Items that can be recycled include office paper, junk mail, newspapers, manila folders, plastic bottles with a neck #1 or #2, cardboard egg cartons, and pizza boxes with no food or grease stains. Items that can’t be recycled include glass, plastic bags, Styrofoam, Styrofoam egg cartons, motor oil bottle, paper towels, tissues, and gift wrap.

