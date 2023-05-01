Jackson County legislature running out of time to approve contract for new jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Time is running out for the Jackson County legislature to approve a contract for the new jail.

The deadline for contractors to keep their pricing is today, May 1.

The legislature has two items that need immediate approval.

First, a guaranteed maximum price contract with JE Dunn and Axoim -- the design builders that will authorize construction.

The second step is to issue bonds that will finance a good portion of the project.

The price tag for the new jail sits at $301.2 million for a 1,000-bed facility.

If this plan doesn’t pass, it could spike millions.

In that case, the county would have to consider reducing the size of the jail to fit the budget, which could lead to more criminals on the streets.

“One of the issues we’ve been dealing with, when it comes to overcrowding in the county, courts and prosecutors are having to release folks that would otherwise not be released,” said Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte.

Schulte said turning to taxpayers will be an option, but that it will be the last resort.

