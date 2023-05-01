FORECAST: Windy conditions continue into Tuesday

Before we get to some warmer air later in the week, we have to deal with the chill a bit longer as our northwesterly flow continues. With mostly clear skies in place, we will take a cold dip into the upper 30s to near 40 tonight. With another breezy day out of the northwest on Tuesday, highs will stay below average in the mid-60s. We do have slightly elevated fire danger in place with gusty winds and a low relative humidity. Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s again before we finally get to tap back into the 70s on Wednesday. Expect clear skies in place for the near future before rain chances increase later in the week. Late Wednesday, a few spotty showers are possible. There’s a better shot into Thursday and Friday. There will be intervals of rain and even a few thunderstorms embedded. Expect those to move out early Friday. Right now, severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be nice and pleasant through the weekend and beyond, with many days in the 70s on the way! Another slim chance for a few spotty thunderstorms comes on Sunday.

