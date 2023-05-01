FORECAST: Temperatures remain on cooler side to start the week

High pressure remains our dominant feature as we move through the next 24 hours. A northwesterly track with the wind remains which keeps temperatures on the cooler side as we pull in cooler air from Canada. Daytime highs only reach into the middle 60s, but sunny skies will be common. Our trashcan tracker will be at Level Three today due to gusts, mainly sticking around 30 mph, but sustained wind reaching a range between 15 mph and 25 mph. As we move forward through the week high pressure will transition to the east and low pressure rebuilds developing a warm front that stretches through the central plains into Texas. This will begin a southerly flow and increase temperatures quickly through the work week.

By Wednesday, low, mid-70s will be common but rain chances will begin to build. The front will lift and low pressure will begin to transition into the central plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more common for Thursday late in the day and will continue into Friday. At this time, the severe weather models cannot pick up this far out in the forecast. However, with the temperatures on the rise, and the storm system, yielding significant rain. Chances, I believe we’ll have an opportunity for a few isolated, severe storms. a few more scattered chances for showers will continue into the weekend as temperatures peak in the upper 70s and potentially lower 80s. We’ll see a slightly drier pattern into the following work week with temperatures remaining above average by 3 to 5°.

