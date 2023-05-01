Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Temperatures remain on cooler side to start the week

By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains our dominant feature as we move through the next 24 hours. A northwesterly track with the wind remains which keeps temperatures on the cooler side as we pull in cooler air from Canada. Daytime highs only reach into the middle 60s, but sunny skies will be common. Our trashcan tracker will be at Level Three today due to gusts, mainly sticking around 30 mph, but sustained wind reaching a range between 15 mph and 25 mph. As we move forward through the week high pressure will transition to the east and low pressure rebuilds developing a warm front that stretches through the central plains into Texas. This will begin a southerly flow and increase temperatures quickly through the work week.

By Wednesday, low, mid-70s will be common but rain chances will begin to build. The front will lift and low pressure will begin to transition into the central plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more common for Thursday late in the day and will continue into Friday. At this time, the severe weather models cannot pick up this far out in the forecast. However, with the temperatures on the rise, and the storm system, yielding significant rain. Chances, I believe we’ll have an opportunity for a few isolated, severe storms. a few more scattered chances for showers will continue into the weekend as temperatures peak in the upper 70s and potentially lower 80s. We’ll see a slightly drier pattern into the following work week with temperatures remaining above average by 3 to 5°.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Parents say bus driver threatened children, refused to drop them off

Latest News

KC weather forecast May 1
FORECAST: Temperatures remain on cooler side to start the week
Storm Track 5
Forecast: Breezy conditions continue Monday, active weather set to returns late Wednesday
Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 4/30
Keeping us cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
FORECAST: Gusty winds and cooler air Sunday, warmer air on the horizon