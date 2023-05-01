Aging & Style
Forecast: Breezy conditions continue Monday, active weather set to returns late Wednesday

By Alena Lee
Updated: 20 minutes ago
High pressure slides in from the north bringing sunshine but also cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon. As we head through the evening hours winds will die down a bit as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Monday. By the afternoon look for a sunny sky with northwest winds cranking back up between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up near 35 at times. We’ll see breezy conditions continue through Tuesday as high pressure shifts to the east allowing winds to turn more southwesterly by midweek. That will set the stage for an increase of warm and moist air surging in from the south. Temperatures by Wednesday will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. Just as we get to the middle of the week our next weather maker will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday bringing the chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Our weather should quiet down by the upcoming weekend with our next chance for rain arriving on Sunday.

