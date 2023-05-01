Aging & Style
EMT driver, paramedic captain released from hospital after ambulance crash that killed 1 patient

By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday around 4:10 p.m., Kansas City police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in a grassy median near U.S. 71 Highway and Bannister Road.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the driver of an ambulance for the Johnson County Ambulance District lost control of the vehicle on the Bannister Road overpass. The ambulance left the road and overturned twice. The patient being transported was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We are very saddened, and our hearts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” Johnson County Ambulance District EMS Chief and CEO Shane Lockard said. “We are very upset about the loss of our patient.”

Two medical personnel were transported to an area hospital.

“The EMT, who was the driver, was treated and released last night. She had minor injuries,” Lockard said. “The paramedic captain, who was attending the patient, he had some head lacerations and they chose to admit him for observation last night.”

Lockard said the paramedic captain was released from the hospital Monday.

The first responders were completing an urgent transport at the time of the crash.

“The patient was coming out of the emergency room. We only utilize lights and sirens for specific, time-critical situations,” Lockard said. “In this case, we were not utilizing lights and sirens. We have confirmed that the driver was operating at under the speed limit for that highway.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Accident Investigation Section is looking into the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

