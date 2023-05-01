Dollar General cashier held up at gunpoint

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man robbed a Lawrence Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday night.

The Lawrence Police Department said a man entered the store at 19th Street and Haskell around 7 p.m. demanding money from the cash register. The suspect brandished a firearm and quickly took off with the cash in the drawer.

Police said no one was injured.

LPD said they were able to track down the robber’s car but were unable to apprehend the man.

Lawrence detectives are working the case and said it remains an active investigation.

