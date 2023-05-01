Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dollar General cashier held up at gunpoint

(MGN Online)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man robbed a Lawrence Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday night.

The Lawrence Police Department said a man entered the store at 19th Street and Haskell around 7 p.m. demanding money from the cash register. The suspect brandished a firearm and quickly took off with the cash in the drawer.

Police said no one was injured.

LPD said they were able to track down the robber’s car but were unable to apprehend the man.

Lawrence detectives are working the case and said it remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Parents say bus driver threatened children, refused to drop them off

Latest News

UTV crash kills Bates City woman
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Ambulance crash kills 1, injures 2 in KCMO
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins