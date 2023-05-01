Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22.(Source: AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
Kansas City police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Wabash...
Three dead in pair of overnight shootings, police believe incidents are related
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead

Latest News

Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
1 dead and 2 injured in ambulance crash
Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins
Storm Track 5
Forecast: Breezy conditions continue Monday, active weather set to returns late Wednesday