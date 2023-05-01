Crash at intersection of Independence and Ewing leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle collision Monday morning left one person with critical injuries.

Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred in the area of Independence Avenue and Ewing Avenue. Police said a white Ford F350 was traveling west on Independence and a black Chevrolet Silverado was on Ewing, facing south in the first left turn lane while a white Chevy Silverado was in the second marked left turn lane.

Police said the Ford F350 failed to stop at the red light and crashed into the black Chevrolet’s driver side door, pushing the black Chevrolet into the white Chevrolet. The driver of the black Chevrolet Silverado was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The crash occurred at 8:54 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the F350 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the white Chevrolet was not injured and refused EMS at the scene.

