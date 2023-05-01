Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Johnson County Missouri EMT’s were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon due to a one-vehicle crash on 71 highway and Bannister Road.

Police said the Johnson County Ambulance truck was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Bannister Road overpass and left the roadway, overturning twice.

The patient being transported inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two medical personnel were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead
A group of parents is calling for accountability in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Parents say bus driver threatened children, refused to drop them off

Latest News

Ambulance crash kills 1, injures 2 in KCMO
Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO
Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins
The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
1 dead and 2 injured in ambulance crash
Crews work quickly to take down the NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft de-construction project begins