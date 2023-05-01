Aging & Style: How to reduce your risk of melanoma
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 97,000 new melanomas are expected to be diagnosed this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society.
However, there are ways to protect yourself.
In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long marks an awareness campaign called Melanoma Monday and shares what you can do to keep your skin safe.
Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.