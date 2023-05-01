Aerosmith coming to T-Mobile Center

Aging & Style
FILE: Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at...
FILE: Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Aerosmith will walk Kansas City’s way for one of the band’s final tour stops this November.

The band announced Monday that its PEACE OUT tour featuring special guest The Black Crowes will come to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 16.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band said in a release. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The tour begins in Philadelphia on Sept. 2. Kansas City will be the 22nd of 40 stops for lead singer Steven Tyler and the band.

Drummer Joey Kramer will be absent from the touring run.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” Aerosmith announced. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

