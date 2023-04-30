Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

A tornado ripped through Palm Beach Garden, Florida. (WPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast.

Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways in the city as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues Sunday.

The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The identity of the University of Kansas student has not been released.
KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check
Kansas City police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Wabash...
Three dead in pair of overnight shootings, police believe incidents are related
Based on all the Chiefs gear in the audience, it was clear that people might have come for the...
Kelce Jam draws thousands of enthusiastic music and Chiefs fans

Latest News

A tornado ripped through Palm Beach Garden, Florida. (WPTV via CNN Newsource)
Tornado stacks cars, rips roofs off homes in Florida
New Zealand ramps up efforts to save the kiwi, its flightless national bird.
New Zealand increases efforts to save its national bird
Sheriff's deputies in Texas have responded to multiple reports of cows being shot and killed....
Suspect wanted for gunning down cows
Sheriff's deputies in Texas have responded to multiple reports of cows being shot and killed....
Suspect wanted for gunning down cows