FORECAST: Wind gusts up near 40mph add to a breezy and cool Sunday

A strong cold front pushed through Saturday afternoon putting an end to the warmth and sending wind gusts over 50mph for parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. After the front clears the area winds should relax a bit as temperatures fall into the low 40s overnight into daybreak on Sunday. The afternoon looks sunny but breezy again with a northwest wind increasing between 20 and 25 mph and gusts up near 40 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the 60s for most locations. After we get through the brief cooldown we should see temperatures recover a bit into early next week. Highs on Monday look to top out in the low 60s, while Tuesday we should be in the middle 60s. Once the cut-off low that is currently spinning over the Great Lakes region exits farther east a ridge of high pressure should build westward. This will bring us even warmer temperatures by Wednesday, but also will bring an increase in moisture from the south. Rain chances look to return by early Thursday and stick around through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.