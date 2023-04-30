Aging & Style
FORECAST: Gusty winds and cooler air Sunday, warmer air on the horizon

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cooler air is the name of the game for our Sunday. Temperatures started in the low to mid 40s and will struggle to reach 60 degrees by the afternoon. At least it will be mostly sunny! Those on the Kansas side could sneak some lower 60s. The biggest story today will be the persistent wind out of the northwest, gusting strong at times up to 35-40 mph. This northwest wind is the reason we stay on the chilly side. It will linger in place for Sunday night and Monday as well, so we start the new work week on a cool note in the lower 60s. It isn’t until Wednesday when we notice warmer air working back into the region with highs in the 70s. We keep quite a few days in the lower to mid 70s for next weekend and beyond. Rain chances are pretty scarce for now, but we will watch for a complex of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday. Severe weather is not expected as of now. A few more showers and storms could linger into Friday as well. We will keep an eye on this as it is many days out.

