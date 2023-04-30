Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas police department are investigating a two-vehicle crash, Saturday afternoon, that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a call at 4:20 p.m. at the 1800 block of Steele road. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two vehicles that had collided. One single occupant driver in one car was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second vehicle, there were four occupants inside; two adults and two minors. All four individuals were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KCK police department tweeted out about the collision later in the evening.

No details about how the crash happened was given.

This is an active investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. KCKPD is asking for anyone who knows any information on this case to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

