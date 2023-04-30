Aging & Style
Fatal two vehicle crash in KCK leaves one dead

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas police department are investigating a two-vehicle crash, Saturday afternoon, that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a call at 4:20 p.m. at the 1800 block of Steele road. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two vehicles that had collided. One single occupant driver in one car was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second vehicle, there were four occupants inside; two adults and two minors. All four individuals were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KCK police department tweeted out about the collision later in the evening.

Two vehicle crash leaves one person dead at the scene in KCK
Two vehicle crash leaves one person dead at the scene in KCK(kctv)

No details about how the crash happened was given.

This is an active investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. KCKPD is asking for anyone who knows any information on this case to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 for the latest updates.

