100 residents in Independence left without power due to high winds and sporadic outages

(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department (IFD) has issued a burn ban effective immediately until Monday, May 1, at 8 a.m. due to forecasted winds as high as 25 mph.

According to a press release, the wind has caused sporadic outages across the city. At 7:30 p.m. there were 100 customers left without power.

Crews are currently working to get the power back on as quickly as possible. IFD is asking for residents to be fire safe and take extra precautions to protect the people and property of Independence.

City of Independence Utilities customers who lose power are asked to call 816-325-7550 and report it. City of Independence Utilities are asking customers to call from the number associated with the account to assist in an accurate response to the location, if possible.

