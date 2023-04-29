Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check

KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a...
KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. and found a woman dead in her apartment.(Live 5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD found a woman unresponsive in her apartment Saturday afternoon after responding to a welfare call.

KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Reports say upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from apparent trauma.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded and are processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

No further details were given.

KCPD is asking for anyone with any information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCPD for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
Chiefs select K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with first-round pick
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Kansas City impresses out-of-town visitors for NFL Draft
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn visited with patients at Children's Mercy Hospital on...
Running on 3 hours of sleep, newest Chief visits patients at Children’s Mercy

Latest News

Thousands of fans gathered on the North Lawn of the WWI Memorial for the third day of the 2023...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft in Kansas City concludes with Day Three
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts and runs during an NCAA football...
Dallas drafts former Basehor-Linwood star Eric Scott, Jr.
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
Missouri man sentenced in death of caged, dismembered woman