Woman found dead after officers respond to a welfare check

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD found a woman unresponsive in her apartment Saturday afternoon after responding to a welfare call.

KCPD was called to the 1700 block of east Missouri avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Reports say upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from apparent trauma.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded and are processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

No further details were given.

KCPD is asking for anyone with any information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

