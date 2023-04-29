Aging & Style
Three dead in pair of overnight shootings, police believe incidents are related

File photo - Police ask that anyone with information call law enforcement at (816) 234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three men died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in shootings believed to be linked.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting call in the 7200 block of Wabash Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

When law enforcement responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took him to the hospital, but he died a short time later.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to the area of Gregory Boulevard and the Paseo, not more than half a mile from the first scene, for another shooting call.

They found two men had been shot. When EMS arrived, they declared both gunshot victims dead.

KCPD stated investigators believe the two shootings are related.

Police ask that anyone with information call law enforcement at (816) 234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

