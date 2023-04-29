Aging & Style
Officer assaulted while breaking up fight at Lee’s Summit North High School

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after an officer was assaulted while breaking up a fight between students on Friday.

According to the Lee’s Summit Police Department, a sergeant with the police department was filling in for a school resource officer (SRO) at Lee’s Summit North High School today.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the officer responded to a fight between multiple students after a pep assembly and was met with resistance while trying to separate those involved.

The sergeant was able to diffuse the situation, but sustained minor injuries in the process. Medical treatment wasn’t required.

A student had to be taken to the hospital, however, for treatment of minor injuries.

One minor was arrested and released into the custody of their guardian.

The investigation is ongoing.

